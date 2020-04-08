Pizza donations 'priceless' for medical staff

DELHI — Pizza Hut employees donated more than a dozen pizzas to hospital and nursing home staff Tuesday, April 7.
“It was a sort of a last-minute thing,” said Pizza Hut night manager Carly Bower, noting the fundraiser was pulled together in less than a week. “We do not do things like this often.”
The donations were sponsored by six or seven Pizza Hut customers, who purchased 17 one-topping pies for a discounted $10 each, Bower said.
“A lot of the people that reached out offered to buy three or four,” Bower said, and the first customer to donate paid for five pizzas.
The first ten pizzas were delivered to employees at O’Connor Hospital.
“The staff here are so overwhelmed,” said Shelly Martanis, registration clerk and emergency room technician. “I think it’s very easy to forget about the good things right now.”
“It’s priceless,” said Amy Beveridge, director of operational support. “The staff are working long, hard hours and it’s nice to have a little extra refreshment and appreciation from the community.”
Seven pizzas were delivered to the staff at Delhi Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
“We’re a small community,” said Administrator Jeni Demarais. “This shows that our community is looking out for us and appreciating all the hard work we put in for our residents.”
Bower, a senior at Delaware Academy, said she is an aspiring nurse. Before schools across the state were closed last month, she was enrolled in the nurse assisting program at Delaware-Chenango-Madison-Otsego BOCES and volunteered at the New York State Veterans’ Home in Oxford.
“It just highlights how demanding the job is and how important nurses and everyone are during times like this,” Bower said. “I feel that the staff at the hospital — whether it be nurses, registration, maintenance, housekeeping, or any other department — doesn’t get as much appreciation as they should during times like this. Same with the rehab center. They are working just as hard to keep the spread of the virus out of the establishment.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
