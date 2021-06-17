Plattekill Mountain to host yoga retreat in July

Raegan Reed, owner of the Cardio Club & Delhi Dance Studio in Delhi, is taking yoga instruction to new heights.
Reed began organizing the Catskill Mountain Yoga Festival in 2019 and, after several pandemic-induced delays, will present the event from Plattekill Mountain in Roxbury on Saturday, July 24, (with a July 25 rain date).
Reed said the festival, which will feature all-day yoga workshops in varying disciplines, vendors, sound healing, a farm-to-table dinner and concert, grew from a mountaintop retreat.
“A few years ago, (the brand) North Face contacted me and wanted to do a retreat at the top of Plattekill Mountain to teach their employees,” she said. “Then it was canceled due to rain, but I was like, you know what, this was such a cool idea I’m going to run with it. I ended up contacting Plattekill and doing ‘Yoga on the Mountain’ classes the past three summers, previous to corona, and thought it would just be a one-off, but they were really popular and people loved them and would look forward to them. That was when I started thinking, ‘We’ve got something here.’
Expanding the retreat concept, Reed said, fit her lifestyle.
“Because I own the Cardio Club, I have to go to fitness conventions and always dreamt of running my own fitness convention,” she said. “I thought, ‘OK, this is a blend of what I love to teach — yoga on the mountain, which is such a humbling, glorious, beautiful experience for all levels — but it also checks the boxes for me as a fitness instructor.’ And I got approved to offer continuing education credits to other instructors, so it’s like a convention, too.”
But the festival, Reed said, will offer something for everyone. Though ticket sales are tiered, she noted, all purchase levels include three yoga workshops, and swag bags, featuring donated goods from participating sponsors and vendors, will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
“Plattekill has the feeling I really like,” she said. “It feels like a really local spot, and that’s what we want for the festival: it’s an event for everyone, (with) yoga for all levels — trapeze, aerial, restorative, there’s ‘revolutionize your yoga,’ focusing on the current state of the country, Thai massage for partners, kids’ yoga — and there’s going to be hiking and crafting … and lots of local vendors and foods and sky rides.
“After the dinner there’s a concert and the band, (Motion Blur), is coming from Saratoga Springs,” she continued. “I think it’s going to be a really fun, wholesome, good-vibey kind of event.”
Featured instructors, Reed said, represent a mix of styles and renown. Reed noted that all yoga workshops, except aerial and trapeze, will take place outdoors.
“The instructors are coming from all over the country, and I’m hoping they’re reaching out to their people to spread the word,” she said. “I’m getting emails from New York City, Saratoga, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, so it’s for sure the surrounding area.
“There are no festivals like this — there’s another yoga festival at Hunter Mountain, but that’s indoors and in the fall,” Reed continued. “This is more of a festival feeling — it’s outside, with live music, vendors and yoga. We have the best instructors from all over the East Coast coming; Kelly Kamm travels the world teaching yoga, so she’s well known, Erica Garcia from New York City is well known and we’ll have some well-known folks from the Hudson Valley. So, people are coming from all over and they’re all fantastic.”
Reed said excitement for the festival has been building.
“People are pumped,” she said. “They were so looking forward to the event last year and, when it was canceled, it was a huge disappointment to everybody, but I think everybody’s been super understanding and super supportive and really flexible. The times I tried to reschedule and reschedule, everyone’s just been going with the flow and everyone involved is really excited for it.”
Though Reed said she hopes to make Catskill Mountain Yoga Festival an annual fixture, its inaugural iteration is “very much a grassroots event.”
“I’m bootstrapping most of this event … and just going on a hope and a dream,” she said. “I did receive a small grant from our local Economic Development Corporation; it’s a tourism grant for bringing people to Delaware County from outside the area. I just want to build awareness for the event.”
For more information or to reserve a spot, visit catskillmountainyogafestival.com or find “The Catskill Mountain Yoga Festival” on Facebook or follow @catskillmountainyogafestival on Instagram.
