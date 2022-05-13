Plaza Diner moves into former site of Morey's

It’s been a busy month for Taki Karabinis, owner of the Plaza Diner, as he moves his restaurant to a new location.
After serving Mother’s Day fare in the diner in Clinton Plaza on May 8, Karabinis shut the doors of the restaurant. He had bought a building for a new location, and he and his staff immediately began preparations to move.
If all goes as planned, the diner will reopen May 21 on Oneonta’s east end, at 5536 State Route 7, in a building that long housed Morey’s Family Restaurant.
For decades, Morey’s was known for its large collection of dollhouses and miniature furniture than lined the walls and display cases inside. Proprietors Dick and Gail Morey ran the family business established in 1976 until they retired last month. They sold the building and almost everything in it — except the dollhouses — to Karabinis.
There’s a lot of work to do before Morey’s becomes the new Plaza Diner, said restaurant manager Shasta Fletcher on Thursday afternoon as she finished sanding a wall in the dining area. “The doll houses left a lot of holes I need to spackle,” she said. “Everybody’s like ‘are you keeping the doll houses?’ No, we are not.”
“I plan to have all the painting done tonight. I’ll probably be here until midnight. That means we will sand, spackle and paint in one day,” Fletcher said. She has worked for Karabinis for a decade, since he ran the Neptune Diner on Oneonta’s south side, and is overseeing the renovation. She planned to paint the front room a silvery gray color, and the secondary dining room pale blue.
The new owners did not keep any of the decades-old furniture: they donated it to the Otsego ReUse Center. Instead, they moved over all the Plaza Diner’s tables and chairs. The kitchen items — grills and coolers — also came from their old location and were installed on May 12.
In fact, the only thing the Plaza is keeping from the old restaurant is some of the staff — waitresses and dishwashers.
On Thursday, the front kitchen counters were stacked high with new cups, menus, receipt books and power tools. The food had arrived as well, rows of sauces, spices, pasta and juice lined the stainless steel shelves at the back of the kitchen.
Karabinis plans to keep the Plaza Diner menu consistent, with the addition of a salad bar. He plans to get a liquor license and will serve beer and wine, Fletcher said, with hours tentatively set from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. most days.
The Plaza Diner was downtown on Main Street for eight years. Karabinis opened it about a year after the Neptune Diner closed. He had run the Neptune jointly with his brother for about 25 years.
As Fletcher started painting, Justin Barney, the owner of Aquasource, was up in the attic installing a new water filtration system.
“The water was bad here, that’s why even the coffee tasted bad,” Fletcher said.
The new system will remove the chlorine, use a carbon filter and UV light disinfection, Barney said. The building is served by well water, and most of the commercial properties along this stretch of Route 7 in the town of Oneonta don’t have good quality water, according to Barney. The area would strongly benefit from the extension of municipal water service, he said, before heading downstairs to find his bottled water.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
