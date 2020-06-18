Police, activists chart course ahead after rallies

In the aftermath of the June 6 protest that brought more than 700 people to Delhi, organizers, participants and police talked about what should come next.
“The national issues of injustice that the Black Lives Matter movement embodies affects our state and local community. By not taking action, demanding change, educating ourselves, understanding our privilege and the experiences of those different than us, we are implicated in the mistreatment of others,” Abigail Dennis, a recent college graduate and Treadwell native said of her desire to take part in the protest.
Dennis, who said she was moved by the turnout for the event, said, “I hope this event inspires and energizes those that attended and others to continue to demand better from our police, state and federal government.”
Dennis said voting, beginning with next week's primary elections, is important. “It is our responsibility to register to vote and request absentee ballots if needed," she said. She said people can sign petitions, call representatives to support the reversal of unjust policies and donate to nonprofit organizations they support. She also urged use of social media to spread awareness, and having "difficult" conversations about issues with friends and family.
Delhi Police Chief Mike Mills, a lifelong Delaware County resident, told The Daily Star that he believes “the rights of all people must be preserved, whether we, whomever that may be, agree with them or not." He said, "I am not alone in this; in my experience, the vast majority of law enforcement officials believe this and act accordingly.”
Mills continued: “I further don’t think I’m alone in feeling frustrated that a segment of society hopes to make sweeping changes to our criminal justice system without input from professionals in the field. Excluding this knowledge and experience when implementing changes to the system have already resulted in very negative societal consequences that could likely have been avoided if professionals had been included in the discussion.”
Mills said the current political climate makes useful discussion difficult.
“As a society more generally, it seems, we don’t value the opinions or the facts that don’t support our political beliefs and we vehemently attack those with differing views," he said. "This makes it difficult to work together or discuss the issues in any functional way to affect the positive change we would all like to see."
In regard to changes needed in law enforcement, Mills said: “If I have any advice to give to other police agencies it would be that it is important to listen to the concerns of the community that you are policing and try work together to better serve the needs of that community. It is my hope that the recent Honoring Black Lives rally will lead to more open discussions and ultimately better relations between members of our community and our law enforcement agency.”
Mills said he was "very happy to see everyone exercising their rights to protest peacefully and express themselves in a positive way." He said, "What I came away with after attending the rally was that we are not very far apart in what kind of world we want to live in, but we have some very different opinions on how to get there."
Echoing Mills’ sentiments that the route to change begins with dialogue that includes “people from all walks of life,” Christina Hunt-Wood, co-founder and organizer of Get Woke! said, “We’re trying to create a judgment-free space for those committed to better understanding race and how it functions in society.”
Wood said: “I hope this protest will result in more people from our predominantly white community staying or becoming aware of the challenges people of color face and that we further develop tools to challenge casual racism when it comes up. Seek out content ... from people who live alternate experiences in the United States; think critically about what kinds of information they consume. The more literate we are about race in America, the more likely we'll be able to correct systemic racism in our institutions. Doing nothing turns us into monsters.”
The last day to request and return an absentee ballot for the primary election by mail is Tuesday, June 23. The last day to request an absentee ballot for the general election by mail is Monday, Nov. 2. General election ballots must be returned by Tuesday, Nov. 3. By executive order, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all New York state residents can request an absentee ballot on the basis of “temporary illness or disability.”
For more information, visit elections.ny.gov/votingabsentee.html
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.