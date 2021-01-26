The Community Advisory Board for the Oneonta Police Department is seeking community feedback.
The group has created a survey that includes six demographic questions and 23 questions related to experiences with the Oneonta Police Department. The survey is anonymous. According to a media release, no personally identifiable information is captured unless respondents include it in any of the comment fields. Responses will be combined with those of many others and summarized in a report to further protect anonymity.
The online survey can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y44nq49u
