State Police on Monday released details of a weekend incident that resulted in a 23-hour standoff in the town of Oneonta.
Troopers said they arrested Tyler W. Burr, 28, of Oneonta after he refused to exit his residence and fired arrows from a bow at police.
According to a media release, troopers went to a home on Emmons Hill Road just before 8 p.m. Saturday, July 16, to interview Burr about his involvement in an alleged theft from Price Chopper on June 20.
When troopers attempted to speak to Burr, he aimed a bow and arrow at the troopers then shot in their direction, the release said.
A perimeter was established with the assistance of the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department. New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Special Operations Response Team responded to the scene.
Burr attempted to flee from the residence just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, and was taken into custody, the release said.
Police charged Burr with four counts of menacing a police officer, a class D felony; three counts of second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony; and one charge of third-degree burglary, a class D felony, related to the theft at Price Chopper on June 20.
Burr was processed at the State Police station in Oneonta and transported to the Otsego County Jail to await arraignment.
Troopers said more charges are possible.
