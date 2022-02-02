The Oneonta Police Department continues to investigate the death of SUNY Oneonta student Tyler Lopresti-Castro, and is seeking assistance from anyone with surveillance footage from the city on the night of Jan. 27.
According to a media release, police began their investigation by looking at the available evidence as to how Lopresti-Castro arrived at Silas Lane, where he was found suffering from what proved to be fatal cold exposure.
Investigators said they were able to preserve his cellphone and are carrying out a forensic analysis that will include data from phone providers, social media accounts, location data analysis, proximal IP addresses, surveillance video, interviews of associates, medical records and examinations.
The department is seeking assistance from anyone who may have surveillance cameras covering the center-city streets west of East Street, the Chestnut Street or River Street corridors, Winney Hill Road, Oneida Street, Route 205, state Highway 28 to county Highway 48 within the city and town of Oneonta. It is requested that surveillance systems are checked for pedestrians and vehicles from midnight to 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 27.
The police thanked members of the public who have provided tips and encouraged others to call 607-432-1111 with any additional information, the release said.
