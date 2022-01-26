Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Dustin P. Truesdell, 37, Gilboa, Jan. 23, driving while intoxicated-first offense.
Alex P. Doyle, 41, Schoharie, Jan. 23, driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Corey A. Valdez, 26, Johnson City, Jan. 20, second-degree criminal contempt-disobey court order.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Nicholas S. Simonds, 36, Oxford, Jan. 20, driving while intoxicated-alcohol or drugs first offense and four counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Matthew G. Judd, 21, Davenport, Jan. 19, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Zachary D. Swire, 30, Otego, Jan 22, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Tristian C. Bosell, 19, Oneonta, Jan. 22, third-degree criminal mischief.
Louis A. Berrios, 27, Franklin, Jan. 23, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Brett M. Hornauer, 29, Richmondville, Jan. 24, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Damian Bouton, 29, Oneonta, Jan. 16, second and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an uninsured, unregistered and uninspected vehicle and a stop lamp violation.
Kyle Packer, 31, Edmeston, Jan. 16, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating with a suspended registration.
Donald Stanton Jr., 34, Oneonta, Jan. 17, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
