Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

OTSEGO DEPUTIES

Kyle J. Packer, 31, Edmeston, May 20, second-degree harassment.

Jacob L. Albrecht, 21, Richfield Springs, May 26, third-degree assault.

SIDNEY TROOPERS

Brett Romano, 40, Wells Bridge, May 30, criminal mischief.

Cheryl Morgan, 55, Masonville, June 6, third-degree grand larceny and falsely reporting an incident.

