Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Kyle J. Packer, 31, Edmeston, May 20, second-degree harassment.
Jacob L. Albrecht, 21, Richfield Springs, May 26, third-degree assault.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Brett Romano, 40, Wells Bridge, May 30, criminal mischief.
Cheryl Morgan, 55, Masonville, June 6, third-degree grand larceny and falsely reporting an incident.
