Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Eugene T. Buzie, 26, Oneonta, May 11, second-degree menacing with a weapon.
John M. Toomey, 55, Oneonta, May 13, criminal mischief with intent to damage property.
Youth, 14, Exeter, May 17, fourth-degree grand larceny.
Courtney J. Tuck, 29, Concord, New Hampshire; May 17, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Robert J. Perino, 47, Richfield Springs, May 24, filing a false written statement.
Youth, 16, Albany, May 29, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Charles M. Dietrich, 24, Grand Gorge, June 2, petit larceny.
Joseph G. Wright, 47, Walton, June 4, third-degree criminal mischief involving property valued at greater than $250.
