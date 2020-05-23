Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Timothy D. Hatch, 49, Hancock, May 5, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Jonathan J. Hafele, 24, Deposit, May 16, third-degree grand larceny.
Josue S. Argueta, 21, Port Chester, May 18, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance - hallucinogen.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Thomas Toomer, 39, Rockdale, May 7, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property valued at greater than $1,000, fourth-degree criminal possession of a stolen vehicle.
Michael T. Slack, 55, Oneonta, May 8, second-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest.
