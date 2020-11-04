Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Julie A. Short, 57, Unadilla, Oct. 15, third-degree grand larceny.
Derrick J. Thomes, 32, Richfield, Oct. 14, prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage.
Manuel Fernandez, 74, Hamden, Oct. 18, fourth-degree grand larceny.
Michael J. Romano, 19, Oneonta, Oct. 20, third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle, third-degree grand larceny.
Leo Guerrero, 43, New Lisbon, Oct. 21, third-degree assault.
Matthew Alger, 30, Bainbridge, Oct. 21, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Raymond Worman, 24, Oneonta, Oct. 22, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.
Christopher J. Youngs. 22. Maryland, Oct. 24, third-degree false reporting of an incident.
Derek J. Bensely, 40, Oxford, Oct. 23, third-degree criminal trespassing, petit larceny.
David M. Viele, 34, Oxford, Oct. 25, two counts acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.
Franklin Davis, 35, Schenevus, Oct. 27, third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury.
Frederick P. Koop, 60, Staten Island, Oct. 31, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Sean R. Gillespie, 21, Delhi, Nov. 2, resisting arrest, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
James Booth, 57, Milford, Oct. 12, second and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, interlock order violation and speed in zone.
Brandon J. Sprague, 23, Middlefield, Oct. 15, second and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Eric A. Bowman, 35, Morris, Oct. 19, personal exposure.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Raina J. Bailey, 50, Gloversville, Oct. 22, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Richard S. Murasky, 32, Manlius, Oct. 23, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Charlotte J. King, 19, Slingerlands, Oct. 25, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Tyler W. Seamon, 32, Richfield Springs, Oct. 30, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Scott J. Losee, 30, Sherburne, Oct. 30, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, two counts fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property valued at greater than $3,000.
Zachary J. Higby, 19, Warren, Oct. 31, second-degree aggravated harassment.
