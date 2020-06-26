Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

ONEONTA TROOPERS

Eugene T. Buzie, 26, Oneonta, May 11, second-degree menacing with a weapon.

John M. Toomey, 55, Oneonta, May 13, criminal mischief with intent to damage property.

Youth, 14, Exeter, May 17, fourth-degree grand larceny.

Courtney J. Tuck, 29, Concord, New Hampshire; May 17, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Robert J. Perino, 47, Richfield Springs, May 24, filing a false written statement.

Youth, 16, Albany, May 29, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.

Charles M. Dietrich, 24, Grand Gorge, June 2, petit larceny.

Joseph G. Wright, 47, Walton, June 4, third-degree criminal mischief involving property valued at greater than $250.

