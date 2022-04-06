Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELHI POLICE
Alexis C. Norman, 29, Rochester, Feb. 26, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to use headlights.
Skylar Rae Stanton, 22, Halcottsville, Feb. 27, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and a suspended registration.
Andre P. Bazile, 24, Nyack, Feb. 27, driving while intoxicated, speed in zone and illegal window tint.
Brian Crosby, 28, Delhi, March 4, second-degree burglary and petit larceny.
Eric Kleczkowski, 18, Staten Island, March 6, criminal summons.
Henry Minet, 18, Wappingers Falls, March 7, second-degree harassment and trespass.
Brandee Clayton-Lowden, 22, Delhi, March 8, criminal summons.
Dakota Finch, 19, Walton, March 10, third-degree assault.
Kaelyn Foster, 21, Walton, March 10, second-degree assault and second-degree harassment.
Alecia M. Bracci, 35, Delhi, March 11, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating with obstructed vision.
Luis S. Tomala Manzano, 21, Delhi, March 13, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating with a suspended registration, no insurance and illegal window tint.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Joshua Enyart, 23, Windsor, April 1, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 or 1%.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Rebecca Dean, 49, Plymouth, March 30, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 or 1%.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
16-year-old female, Otego, March 24, criminal mischief.
Rodger Gilbertson, 52, Oneonta, March 26, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Jerry ODell, 39, Maryland, March 26, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Mark Centofante, 63, Oneonta, April 2, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
