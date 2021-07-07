Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
James P. Eriksen, 47, Delhi, June 27, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop at a stop sign.
DELHI POLICE
Evan K. Clark, 26, Delhi, June 1, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Erika M. Helo, 35, Delhi, June 5, driving while intoxicated and failure to keep right.
Richard J. Liddle, 65, Delancey, June 9, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving an uninspected vehicle with a suspended registration and no insurance.
Kyle R. Crandall, 32, Hancock, June 10, criminal summons.
Diane A. Lebow, 57, Arkville, June 13, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Liana McCabe, 35, Afton, June 18, criminal summons.
Corey Hasbrouck, 25, Delhi, June 20, driving while intoxicated and no headlights.
James J. Fulginiti, 29, Delhi, June 24, second-degree menacing and second-degree assault.
Izarius Harris, 21, Astoria, June 26, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speeding.
Diane Capaci, 56, Delhi, June 28, trespassing and court-degree criminal mischief.
Keyara Hunter, 21, Roxbury, June 29, second-degree criminal contempt.
James J. Fulginiti, 29, Delhi, June 30, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Jeremy A. Squires, 46, Guilford, June 14, first-degree criminal contempt, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Timothy A. Hunter, 60, North Norwich, June 14, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
John C. Buffa, 27, Plymouth, June 14, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Todd L. Jackson, 41, Norwich, June 29, third-degree criminal trespass, fourth-degree criminal mischief, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Casie L. Brooks, 35, Sherburne, June 30, petit larceny.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Randy L. Hawkins, 39, Morris, June 11, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Johnny L. Walker, 40, Rochester, June 13, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle with prior suspensions.
Dillon J. Humphris, 23, Morris, June 13, fourth-degree stalking - causing fear.
Christopher R. Davis, 45, Oneonta, June 3, fourth-degree grand larceny of property valued at greater than $1,000.
Richard M. Gehricke, 44, Worcester, June 15, first-degree sexual abuse.
Lorna M. Winters, 35, Oneonta, June 16, theft of services.
Vincent A. Augustine, 31, Oneonta, June 17, criminal mischief with intent to damage property, endangering the welfare of a child.
Jacob R. Ritchie, 27, Bainbridge, June 17, three counts second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Drew D. Sylvester, 29, Oneonta, June 20, second-degree burglary of a dwelling, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order.
Luke C. O’Hara, 38, Otego, June 23, second-degree criminal contempt - disobeying a court order, second-degree aggravated harassment - making a threat by phone.
