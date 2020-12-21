Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
CHENANGO DEPUTIES
Lance A. Madsen, 43, Bainbridge, Dec. 8, third- and-seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Joseph D. Bulwin, 51, New Berlin, Dec. 8, second-degree harassment, second-degree criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child.
Robert R. Mohammed, 43, Plymouth, Dec. 11, driving while intoxicated and false personation.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Travis M. Amato, 34, Downsville, Nov. 22, criminal summons.
Jamie A. Boyd, 49, Rochester, Dec. 18, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speed in zone.
Richard J. Finnegan, 23, Norwich, Dec. 18, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.