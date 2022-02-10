A Sherburne bus driver accused of groping schoolchildren faces more charges after he allegedly lied on his job application.
According to a State Police media release, Douglas C. Webb, 61, who was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child, was charged Feb. 9, for the felony of first-degree offering a false instrument and the misdemeanor of second-degree falsifying business records.
The investigation of that case revealed that on his application to become a school bus driver, Webb failed to disclose that he had a previous conviction on a charge of second-degree sex abuse, the release said.
Webb was processed at the Norwich barracks and was released with appearance tickets. He is scheduled to appear at the Sherburne Village Court Feb. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.