Oneonta police continued gathering evidence Wednesday into the Monday night stabbing death of an Oneonta man.
"We're working every angle of the case that we possibly can," Police Chief Christopher Witzenburg said. "We continue to collect video from any sources we have."
Kaleb J. O’Neill, 24, a resident of the city, was declared dead after being transported to A.O. Fox Hospital by the Oneonta Fire Department ambulance.
“At 8:10 p.m. the Oneonta Police Department received a 911 call of a male being stabbed in the alleyway of 6 Dietz St. Officers and Oneonta Fire Emergency Medical were dispatched to the area. Upon arrival responders located Mr. O’Neill in the alleyway suffering from multiple stab wounds,” a Tuesday, May 31, media release from the city of Oneonta said.
The alley runs from Dietz Street behind Main Street businesses to the Community Bank parking lot.
A State Police forensic unit and canine unit were called to the scene Monday night. “An attempt to locate the suspects was undertaken but revealed no other information,” the media release said.
Police said the attack was not believed to be random.
Witzenburg said investigators are interested in footage from surveillance cameras in the Dietz Street, Main Street, Wall Street and surrounding areas, and urged businesses or residents with such video to reach out to the Police Department.
He also said investigators have been seeking possible witnesses. "We've had people canvassing," he said, speaking to residents and business owners in the area.
Witzenburg said investigators are reviewing video and statements in an effort to "get a better idea of who our suspects, or suspect, may be."
He said State Police and security officers from Basset Healthcare Network are working with OPD on the investigation.
Anyone with additional information on the investigation is asked to contact the Oneonta Police Department Detective Division at 607-432-1111.
Robert Cairns is the editor of The Daily Star. He can be reached at rcairns@thedailystar.com.
