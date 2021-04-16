Police said a Delhi man was sent to jail early last week as a result of a domestic dispute and violation of an order of protection.
According to a media release from Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond, deputies and SUNY Delhi University Police were called on April 5 to a 911 report of an on-going physical domestic dispute involving a weapon at a residence on Main Street in the village of Delhi.
Deputies arrested Alan J. Reese, 59, and charged him with the felony offenses of second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal contempt, as well as a misdemeanor offense of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Reese is accused of unlawfully entering a residence in violation of an active order of protection and engaging in a domestic dispute with the victim.
Reese was arraigned in the town of Hamden Court and sent to jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail pending a future court appearance.
