An Oneonta man was charged with obstructing governmental administration Tuesday,* Nov. 3, after driving off from a traffic stop while allegedly intoxicated.
Timothy L. Young, 49, of Oneonta, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a felony, and the misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated, obstruction of governmental administration and reckless driving.
Young was observed making several alleged vehicle and traffic violations while exiting the parking garage ramp on Market Street in Oneonta, according to New York State Police. He initially complied during a traffic stop in Clinton Plaza, but drove off toward Chestnut Street and into a parking garage where he drove recklessly around the top level.
Young appeared to be intoxicated and was transported to the Oneonta barracks, where his blood alcohol level was reported at 0.14 of 1%. An investigation determined that Young was in possession of approximately five pounds of marijuana, according to the release.
Young was processed and remanded to the Otsego County Jail.
Troopers were assisted by the City of Oneonta Police Department.
*Item changed t 8:10 a.m. Nov. 7 to correct the day of the week.
