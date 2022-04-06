State Police released some additional information Wednesday after an explosive device was found by a Delaware County Department of Public Works employee Tuesday, April 5.
The Walton Village Police Department was called to the Delaware County Department of Public Works building on Water Street at about 1 p.m. after an employee picked up what he thought was a piece of scrap metal along the side of a road, but it turned out to be unexploded ordnance. The area was evacuated until the device was secured by the State Police Bomb Disposal Unit.
Troop C Public Information Officer Aga Dembinska said the device was found on county Route 26. She said members of the Bomb Disposal Unit arrived on the scene around 3 p.m.; one traveled from Broome County and the other from Columbia County. Troopers secured the device and will properly dispose of it during a range exercise, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.