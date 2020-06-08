ALBANY — Key lawmakers signaled strong support for a measures Monday aimed at allowing access to police disciplinary complaints and banning the use of chokeholds to subdue civilians.
The measures, which gained sudden momentum in the aftermath of the alleged murder of George Floyd, are expected to win approval despite being branded by a coalition of police union leaders as "an attack on law enforcement."
The centerpiece of the package is a bill that would repeal a section of state Civil Rights Law, known as 50-A, which blocks the inspection of police personnel records unless the officers facing scrutiny allow the reviews.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, until recent days, had hesitated in backing full repeal of the secrecy protections, noting the public can gain access to the records if the municipal governing body allowed its police records to be examined.
As demands for a full repeal of 50-A intensified, Cuomo joined the chorus, saying he will sign the police reform bills.
Supporters of the legislation argue it will expose police personnel records to the same level of scrutiny that other public employees can receive.
"It's bringing them in line with other municipal workers," Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-the Bronx, said.
The proposal to end the secrecy had been bottled up for years.
But it quickly leaped to the front burner last week amid a trio of crises that have had an especially harsh impact on African-Americans — the coronavirus pandemic, the economic slowdown and societal outrage over the deaths of black Americans dying in police custody, noted veteran statehouse observer Larry Levy, director of the National Center for Suburban Studies at Hofstra University.
"This comes out of political synergies that just one of the events might not have created on its own," Levy said. He noted the author of the repeal legislation, Assemblyman Danny O'Donnell, D-Manhattan, and others dedicated to criminal justice reforms had labored for years on getting it passed. "Had it not been for what they did then, I'm not sure that even what is going on now would have been enough to get this done," Levy said.
While advocates argued ending the confidentiality over police records a victory for transparency, critics of the legislation said the process was anything but transparent, with lawmakers meeting remotely because of the coronavirus contagion.
"Members are not in their offices and they're not in town," said Peter Kehoe, director of the New York Sheriffs Association. "Nobody has an opportunity to talk to them and present the arguments. Emotion is no way to pass legislation."
While protests decrying police use of force have been especially strident in the New York City region, numerous upstate communities, including Plattsburgh, Niagara Falls, Oneonta, Cooperstown and Delhi, were the backdrops for rallies over the weekend in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Representatives of various police associations and unions, including the New York State Corrections Officers and Police Benevolent Association, the state Chiefs of Police Association, the state Troopers' PBA, the Police Conference of New York and the state Association of PBAs are slated to speak out at a press conference about what a press advisory described as New York's "anti-police environment."
That climate, Thomas Mungeer, president of the Troopers' PBA told CNHI, has been fueled by "pandering politicians," including Cuomo.
"The people on the front lines are not feeling that they have the support of the people in power," Mungeer said.
Cuomo, speaking to reporters in New York City, said he hopes the policing-related package "provides a spur for progressive action by the rest of the country."
The governor also said he believes discrimination has become "institutionalized" and has "manifested itself in the policing, criminal justice system."
He also contended the Floyd killing is prompting numerous reform efforts.
"I think you will see a shift all across police departments," Cuomo told reporters. "I think that police departments that don't hear it and don't get it are going to have a real problem."
John Kaehny, director of Reinvent Albany, a good government that has for years pushed for the repeal of the law allowing for the confidentiality of police personnel records, said the reason why the legislation has quickly gained traction this year is the George Floyd death.
"This was by far the lowest hanging fruit and the easiest of all the demands" for lawmakers to tackle now, Kaehny said.
Five years ago, Kaehny recalled, a lawmaker had told him, "This isn't going to happen. It will require an upheaval."
That upheaval, he said, has now happened, as a result of Floyd being killed when a police officer kneeled on his neck in Minneapolis.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
