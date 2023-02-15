A former town highway superintendent has been arrested on criminal charges, accused of stealing from the town.
State Police reported on Feb. 15 that they arrested Rodney A. Oakley, 44, of Plymouth, on Feb 6 and charged him with second-degree scheme to defraud, five counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and eight counts of petit larceny.
According to a media release, troopers received a report on Nov. 14, 2022 that Oakley, who was the town highway department superintendent, was allegedly using town money for his own personal use.
A preliminary investigation determined that Oakley was using town invoices to gain access to the funds, police said.
During the investigation, it was determined that Oakley had been using town funds to purchase various car parts, tools and materials for his own personal gain since December 2020, the release said.
Oakley was issued an appearance and is scheduled to appear in the town of Plymouth Court.
