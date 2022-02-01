State Police have released the name of the person killed Saturday in Warnerville.
The victim was identified as Connor E. Delaney, 21, of Richmondville, a media release said. An autopsy determined that Delaney died as a result of gunshot wounds and police ruled the death a homicide.
According to a media release, a man was found inside a home on Hite Road in Warnerville, two miles south of Cobleskill in the town of Richmondville. State troopers said they responded to an emergency call for an unspecified disturbance Saturday, Jan. 29 and found the deceased man at 11:19 p.m.
Police did not release any further details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.