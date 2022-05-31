State Police have released the name of the person who was killed in a fatal vehicle accident on May 26, and the drivers of the van and tractor-trailer involved.
Stacey M. Stachow, 43, of Meredith, was killed when the van she in which she was a passenger collided with a tractor-trailer on state Route 23 in the town of Davenport, a media release said. The driver of the van, Adam S. Bright, 39, of Kortright, was transported to Albany Medical Center by helicopter with leg and pelvis injuries.
The operator of the tractor trailer, Michael J. Lutz, 53, of Oneonta, suffered minor injuries.
