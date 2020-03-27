The pedestrian who died after being struck by a tractor-trailer Wednesday afternoon in the town of Exeter has been identified by state police as 47-year-old Clarence G. Travis of Exeter.
State police and the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a tractor-trailer with a dump trailer Wednesday just before 2 p.m., according to a state police media release. The incident occurred on county Road 22 in Schuyler Lake.
An investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling east on county Road 22 when it struck Travis. He was transported by Richfield Springs ambulance to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica and later died from his injuries, according to the release.
According to the release, the driver hasn't been charged at this time as it appears Travis entered into the path of the tractor trailer.
The incident remains under investigation.
