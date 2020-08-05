Police ID victims in fatal Chenango County crash

New York State Police have released the identifies of the drivers involved in a fatal two-car crash Tuesday in New Berlin.
Troopers responded to reports of a two-car crash on state Route 8 around 2:44 p.m. Tuesday, according to a media release.
An investigation indicated that a vehicle traveling north, driven by Kerri L. Bunnelle, 31, of Little Falls, crossed over into the opposite lane and struck a southbound vehicle, driven by Mathew R. Fredericks, 43, of Herkimer, head-on.
Fredericks was pronounced dead at the scene and Bunnelle was transported to Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica by Sherburne emergency medical service personnel, according to the release. Both drivers were the sole occupants of their vehicles.
The New Berlin Fire Department also responded to the scene. The state Department of Transportation assisted with traffic control in a three-mile stretch between state Route 80 and county Route 25, which was closed for nearly five hours after the crash.
The investigation is ongoing, troopers said.
