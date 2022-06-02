State Police have released the name of the woman who died in a fatal vehicle accident on June 1 and the names of the other two people who were injured in the crash.
The driver of the vehicle who was pronounced dead at the scene when the SUV she was driving collided with a Trailways bus in the town of Davenport was identified as Diane M. Bevins, 65, of Stamford, a media release said.
The driver of the bus was identified as Joanna L. Reedman, 44, of Astoria, who received minor injuries. An injured passenger on the bus was identified as Aris A. Vavasis, 59, of Hartwick. Both Reedman and Vavasis were transported to Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, the release said.
State Police said the investigation is ongoing.
