New York State Police identified the 77-year-old who died Sunday, Oct. 4 after a fire in his Fly Creek home as Robert L. Huestis.
The cause of death remains under investigation but is not believed to be suspicious, according to Trooper Aga Dembinska, Troop C public information officer.
The fire, which started shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the rear of the residence, is still under investigation by the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control. No foul play is suspected.
Cooperstown emergency medical personnel performed CPR on Huestis before transporting him to Bassett Hospital, where he later died. Five family members escaped the residence unharmed and are being assisted by the Red Cross, according to investigators.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.