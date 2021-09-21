A Jefferson man is facing charges of driving while intoxicated and gun possession after a one-car crash.
State police from Cobleskill responded to the crash on state Route 10 in Jefferson shortly before midnight Friday, Sept. 17, a media release said. When troopers arrived, Schoen Stocks, 22, was being treated at the scene for minor injuries.
A trooper interviewing Stocks could smell the odor of alcohol on his breath and observed signs of impairment, the release said. Stocks was administered roadside sobriety tests, which he failed, and was taken into custody, the release said.
Further investigation at the scene revealed that Stocks was in possession of two large-capacity magazines and a loaded, unregistered assault rifle.
Stocks was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, two counts of possessing a large capacity ammo feeding device, a class A misdemeanor, possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor and driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, the release said.
He was transported to the State Police station at Cobleskill where he provided a breath sample of .16% blood alcohol content, the release said. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Jefferson Town Court on Oct. 4.
