Cooperstown police said Friday, Sept. 11, they are investigating a series of thefts from vehicles.
According to a media release, the thefts happened between midnight and 4 a.m. Wednesday. Police said they determined each vehicle was unlocked at the time and loose change and other cash were the only items taken. Some were just left in disarray.
Police asked that all village residents lock their vehicles.
According to the release, an active investigation continues with assistance from Otsego County Sheriffs Department as vehicles were also gone through in Fly Creek and State Police in Oneonta also recently investigated a series of larcenies.
