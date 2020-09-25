Delaware County Sheriff's Department and the State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit are investigating two-car crash that involves "serious personal injury" on state Route 10 just north of the village of Delhi, according to deputies.
The road has been closed and is expected to remain closed through mid-afternoon will the investigation takes place, deputies said in a media release.
State Department of Transportation is diverting traffic from state Highway 10 at Bridge Street in the village of Delhi and at River Street in Bloomville. Commercial vehicle traffic is being diverted at the intersection of state Highway 10 and 23 in the village of Stamford and state Highway 10 and 28 in the village of Delhi.
This is a developing story.
