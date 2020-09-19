Although there has been an arrest of a homeless man in relation to thefts from unlocked vehicles, New York State Police at Oneonta and other local law enforcement continue to investigate a string thefts. It is unclear if there is only one suspect or multiple suspects, troopers said in a media release.
In the early morning of Monday, Sept. 14, State police at Oneonta arrested Eric M. Meade, 26, of Oneonta, on misdemeanors charges of petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree and Criminal Trespass in the third degree.
Troopers were dispatched to a complaint of a theft in progress on South Side Drive in the town of Oneonta just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13. Troopers spotted Meade who fit a description provided by a homeowner. An investigation revealed that Meade was in possession of coins that were stolen out of unlocked cars on South Side Drive. The investigation also revealed he had also taken items from an unlocked vehicle on Glen Drive, the release said.
Meade was charged in the thefts on South Side Drive and Glen Drive. He was processed then released on appearance tickets to Oneonta Town Court on Oct. 20.
The following morning at approximately 1:20 a.m., troopers received a complaint about a suspicious person on East Street in the town of Oneonta. Meade was captured on surveillance checking door handles to a vehicle but did not take anything because the vehicle was locked, the release said.
Troopers ask people to call 911 if they see suspicious activity, to not to keep valuables in a vehicle. Do not keep valuables in your vehicle and to keep vehicles and homes locked.
