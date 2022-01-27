The Oneonta Police Department announced that a 20-year-old man was found unconscious outside the Oneonta Public Transit garage on Silas Lane early Thursday morning, Jan. 28.
Chief Christopher Witzenburg said Thursday the man was transported to a local hospital for treatment and his family was being notified.
"It's under investigation as to how he got there," Witzenburg said. "We don't have a lot of information just yet."
