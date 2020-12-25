Cooperstown police said a New Berlin man was arrested after showing up at the Otsego County District Attorney's Office with a gun.
According to a media release from Police Chief Frank Cavalieri, police were alerted to a suspicious person after Theodore D. Canfield, 53, called the county 911 center Wednesday, Dec. 23, to say he was at the office to get his "investigator card" and was armed with a cap-and-ball muzzleloader.
A Cooperstown police officer, Otsego County deputies and state troopers responded to the scene, the release said. A Cooperstown officer made contact with Canfield, who was taken into custody.
Canfield was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony. He was issued an appearance ticket.
