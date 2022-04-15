Chenango County sheriff's deputies said Friday a man was shot dead inside a Sherburne residence, but are saying little more.
According to a media release, deputies were called on April 10 to a residence on Knapp Road in the town of Sherburne for a reported shooting.
When they arrived, the release said, deputies found Joseph M. Hubbard, 39, of Poolville, dead inside the residence. There were also two other adults and children inside the residence at the time of the incident. "The parties involved were known to each other," the release said.
During the investigation, the release said, it was found that Hubbard was shot while inside the residence with a rifle. "At this time the moments leading up to the incident are still under investigation," the release said.
Deputies said there is no danger to the public and all parties involved have been identified.
The Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the State Police in the investigation, the release said.
