Delaware County sheriff's deputies said a Stamford man stole a car and sold it for scrap.
According to a media release, Christian E. Daparma, 47 was arrested Thursday, April 17, and charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, fourth-degree grand larceny and second-degree falsifying business records after a month-long investigation.
Deputies said they were called on March 12, for a complaint of a stolen 1985 Mercedes-Benz, which had been parked at 10 South Street and was taken between October 2019 and March 12, 2020.
According to the release, the investigation determined Daparma reported that he was the owner of the vehicle and sold it as scrap metal.
Deputiess said Daparma fled on foot Thursday when he was told he was under arrest for the theft of the vehicle. Deputies chased and caught the man, the release said.
Daparma was released after being issued appearance tickets directing him to appear in the town of Stamford Court to answer the charges of grand larceny, obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable in the town of Davenport Court to answer the charge of falsifying business records.
