A Hancock man is facing 20 counts of criminal contempt, accused of repeatedly violating an order of protection in the town of Hancock.
According to a June. 8 media release from Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond, deputies were dispatched on May 14 to a Hancock residence to investigate a complaint of violation of an order of protection. Their investigation found that Thomas H. Newman Jr., 51, of Hancock, had violated the terms of a stay-away order of protection by repeatedly contacting the victim for whom the order was issued. Police also said Newman spray-painted "numerous" trees on the victim’s property causing damages totaling more than $250.
Newman was arrested on June 5 and charged with 20 misdemeanor counts of second-degree criminal contempt and a felony charge of third-degree criminal mischief.
Newman was issued appearance tickets directing him to appear in the town of Hancock Court.
