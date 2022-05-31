Oneonta police said Tuesday they are investigating a murder.
According to a media release, the Police Department is investigating the murder of Kaleb J. O’Neill, 24, Oneonta.
According to the release, police received a 911 call at 8:10 p.m. Monday, reporting a man being stabbed in the alleyway of 6 Dietz Street. Officers and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the area.
Responders found O’Neill in the alleyway, suffering from multiple stab wounds. They administered aid and took O'Neill to A.O. Fox Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
The New York State Police Forensic Identification Unit and the NYSP Canine Unit were called to the scene and an attempt to locate suspects was undertaken but revealed no other information, the release said.
"There is little information in regard to the suspect(s) in this case but it is not believed to be a random attack. As such, there appears to be no ongoing risk to public safety," the release said.
The case remains under investigation by the Oneonta Police Department in conjunction with the NYSP Oneonta Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Major Crimes Unit.
Anyone with additional information on the investigation is asked to contact the Oneonta Police Department Detective Division at 607-432-1111.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
