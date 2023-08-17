The Oneonta Police Department released more information Thursday, Aug. 17 on the cause of a crash that sent a pickup truck into the Susquehanna River last week.
Oneonta Police Chief Christopher Witzenburg said the driver of the truck experienced a medical emergency when the truck breached the guiderails on a bridge over the river on Main Street, dropped 25 feet and landed in the water on Aug. 10.
“We’re extremely fortunate there were no other casualties,” Witzenburg said.
Although he didn’t release the names of the truck’s occupants, citing the medical nature of the crash, he said that the driver, a 57-year-old man, and the passenger, a 26-year-old man, are father and son.
The truck had been traveling east on Interstate 88 and the driver had taken the exit 14 off-ramp when he experienced the medical issue, crossed both lanes of traffic on Main Street, breached the guiderails on the river bridge and came to rest in the water.
The driver was extricated by city firefighters trained in water rescue and transported to Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown with minor injuries. The passenger refused medical aid at the scene.
Witzenburg said he had no update on the status of the two occupants. Without names, The Daily Star couldn’t make inquiries at the hospital.
The New York State Department of Transportation continues to repair the damaged section of the Main Street bridge.
On Thursday, the section of sidewalk near the damaged section remained closed while traffic was open in both directions.
Scott Cook, NYSDOT Region 9 spokesperson, said via email Thursday that the agency expects to replace the guiderails and complete minor concrete repairs to the bridge next week, weather permitting.
