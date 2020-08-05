The Norwich Police Department is investigating an assault that left a woman unconscious Friday.
The victim was found covered in blood in the backyard of a Henry Street residence July 31, according to Norwich Police Chief Rodney Marsh. She was transported to Chenango Memorial Hospital in Norwich and was later transferred to Wilson Hospital in Johnson City, where she was listed in critical but stable condition Tuesday.
Norwich Police were assisted by the Norwich Fire Department, the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Unit.
The investigation is ongoing.
