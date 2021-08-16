A vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Oneonta over the weekend was located several hours after the incident, according to New York State Police.
No suspect has been named. The victim has not been identified.
State Route 205 was closed between Brown Street and Chestnut Street extension for several hours Monday, Aug. 16, as troopers investigated a fatal hit-and-run that is believed to have occurred sometime late Sunday or early Monday, according to a media release.
A pedestrian was struck on state Route 205 near Country Club Road in the town of Oneonta, according to the release. The vehicle did not stop or report to police.
Anyone that may have any information is asked to call New York State Police at 607-561-7400.
