The Walton Police Department is seeking tips on a break-in and vandalism at the Delaware County Fair office over the weekend.
The fair secretary’s office and fair store on the fairgrounds in Walton was found with the door kicked in Monday morning, July 12, according to Ed Rossley, president of the Delaware Valley Agricultural Society, which runs the fair.
Fire extinguishers were sprayed throughout the office, Rossley said, and the powder caused damage to several items. Several other items were broken.
The Delaware County Fair Queen’s crown and various clothing items are missing. A full inventory had not been taken by Monday evening, Rossley said, but it is likely other items are missing as well.
The Delaware County Fair Board of Directors is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the incident. Board members can be reached at delcofair@gmail.com.
Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to call the Walton Police Department at 607-865-5400.
