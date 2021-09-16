The New York State Police are investigating the intentional burning of a pride flag outside of a home in Gilbertsville.
The flag was hanging on the front porch of the home on Spring Street when it was set on fire sometime between Sept. 9 and 12, according to a media release. The fire also caused minor damage to the paint on the front porch. The homeowner also reported that another pride flag and a “Keep it Kind” lawn sign were stolen from the same property several weeks ago. It is unknown at this time if the incidents are related.
Anyone with information is asked to New York State Police at 607-561-7400.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.