Oneonta Police Department is seeking information on a robbery and an attempted robbery at two convenience stores this morning.
At 1:20 a.m., police responded to the Kwik Fill convenience store on Chestnut Street in Oneonta for a reported attempted robbery, according to a media release from OPD.
When they arrived, they found the suspect had left the store and the clerk was suffering from a small stab wound.
The clerk reported that a man about 5-foot-5 and 170 to 200 pounds entered the store and attempted to grab money while the cash drawer was open. The clerk stopped the suspect and suffered the injury. An ambulance from the Oneonta Fire Department was contacted and transported the clerk to A.O. Fox Hospital, where the clerk was were treated then released.
Five hours later, OPD responded to Taylor's Gas station at 472 Main St. for a reported robbery with a weapon. The suspect had fled the scene before police arrived, according to the release, and no injuries were reported. The clerk said that an unspecified amount of money was taken.
The suspect’s description is similar to that in the incident from the Kwik Fill earlier in the morning, the release said.
The City of Oneonta Police Detective division is working with the State Police in continuing the investigation.
Those who have any information regarding the incidents, are asked to contact the city of Oneonta Police Department Detective Division at 607-432-1111.
