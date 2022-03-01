Contributed
State Police at Oneonta are looking to identify this man in surveillance video captured at the Walmart store on state Route 23 in the town of Oneonta. According to a media release, the man exited the store with a cart full of items that he did not pay for at about 8:40 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. He was also seen in the pictured pick-up truck. Troopers said they have searched the area for the man and the truck but have not been able to find them. Anyone with information about either is asked to contact State Police at 607-432-3211 and reference case 10712197.
