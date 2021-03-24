Police seek suspect after attempted bank robbery

New York State Police are searching for a suspect in an attempted bank robbery Monday, March 22, at the NBT Bank on Main Street in Cherry Valley.
The suspect did not threaten or display a weapon during the attempted robbery.
The suspect is described as a white male with a darker complexion, between 30 and 40 years old and between about 5-feet-5-inches and 5-feet-7-inches tall, according to a media release.
He was last seen walking on Lancaster Street in Cherry Valley.
A white sedan also seen in the area may or may not have been involved, according to troopers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at 607-432-3211.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.