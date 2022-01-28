Police seek tips after student dies of exposure

A SUNY Oneonta college student died has died of exposure, the college announced Friday.
The Oneonta Police Department said Tyler Lopresti-Castro, 20, who was a junior at the college, was found lying on the pavement at the Oneonta Public Transit bus garage on Silas Lane near Exit 13 of I-88 at about 6:50 a.m. Jan. 27. Personnel identified Lopresti-Castro by his SUNY Oneonta ID card, a media release said
Police officers and Fire EMS responded to the scene and began treating him for extended exposure to extremely cold, subzero temperatures. Lopresti-Castro was transported to A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital for further treatment.
According to the release, detectives reviewed bus garage video as well as video from the buses used the evening prior. There was no video of Lopresti-Castro being transported by a city bus. The video from the bus garage shows Lopresti-Castro emerging from a wooded area behind the garage at about 2:15 a.m. A search of the surrounding area indicates he may have walked off the roadway at the eastbound off-ramp for I-88 at the intersection of state Route 205, climbing through the snow and crossing a drainage creek before emerging on Oneonta City property.
Lopresti-Castro was last seen around midnight Jan. 27. Officers are seeking assistance from the public who may have additional information regarding his whereabouts between the hours of midnight and 2:15 a.m. to complete the timeline. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He is described as 5-feet-10 inches tall and 170 pounds and could have been walking in the area of River Street, River Street Service Road, Oneida Street or Chestnut Street areas during that time frame.
The college said it is cooperating fully with local authorities in their investigation. The college said it is providing support to the student’s family and friends.
"Our hearts go out to them, and we are providing whatever assistance we can to help them during this difficult time," according to a statement from the college. "The college is offering grief and counseling services for students, faculty and staff and has been in touch with the student’s family to offer support."
One radio station reporting about the student's death suggesting it could have been part of fraternity hazing.
"We ask that we regard the deceased and his family with the reverence that we ourselves would expect during this incredibly difficult time and refrain from sensationalizing or speculating in regard to the nature of this tragedy," OPD said in the media release. "This is a death investigation and is being treated very seriously, however there has been no indication of criminality up to this point."
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Oneonta Police Department at 607-432-1111 or the New York State University Police at Oneonta at 607-436-3550. Anonymous tips may be left at https://local.nixle.com/tip/city-of-oneonta/.
