New York State Police are searching for a man accused of stealing more than $6,400 in power tools and accessories from Lowe’s in Norwich earlier this month.
The suspect is described as a white male with dark hair, about 30 to 40 years in age. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and a black hat when he left the store just before 11 p.m. March 11, according to troopers. He appeared to leave the area in a silver Jeep Compass.
Anyone with information is asked to call New York State Police at Sidney at 607-561-7400. Reference case No. 10123221.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.