Police seek tips on auto-part thief

New York State Police are seeking assistance finding a man accused of stealing vehicle parts from automotive stores throughout Otsego County.
The suspect is described as a white male between 30 and 40 years old with short dark hair, according to a media release. He was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, dark pants and dark shoes with white soles.
The vehicle involved with the alleged thefts is described as a white Chevrolet Silverado, model years 2007 to 2013, with an extended cab, trailer hitch, rust on the rear wheel wells and a white sticker in the rear window.
The man was seen stealing scrap brake rotors valued at approximately $200 from Sidney Tire in Unadilla at about 7:25 a.m. Sunday, June 27, according to the release.
Less than an hour later, the same man in the same pickup was seen at Certified Auto Outlet in Oneonta, loading approximately two dozen used pickup truck tires and five aluminum pickup rims into his truck.
The truck was last seen leaving Certified Auto Outlet on state Route 23 toward Davenport.
Between 20 and 30 brake rotors were taken from Sidney Tire on Monday, July 19, by a man matching the description of the suspect and the same white pickup, according to the release. On this occasion, the man was seen wearing a zip-up sweatshirt, dark pants and dark shoes with white soles.
Anyone with information about the man, the truck or the thefts is asked to call New York State Police at Sidney at 607-561-7400.
